Queen Elizabeth and Tom Cruise 'hit it off' as friends weeks before her death, here's all we know

The Top Gun star had appeared as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations but at the time, the ailing royal was plagued by mobility issues and was unable to meet him. According to a source, "The Queen let it be known that she was really disappointed not to have met Tom at the pageant, so he was invited to have a special tour of Windsor Castle with everything laid on for him. Afterwards, just the two of them had tea together."

Queen Elizabeth reportedly formed a close friendship with Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise , weeks before her death. As reported by the Sunday Times of London, the monarch had "really hit it off" with Cruise over the summer. The unlikely friendship between the two formed over the course of their meeting during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, marking her 70th anniversary on the throne.

Tom Cruise's meet with Queen Elizabeth

After Cruise was specially invited for a tour of Windsor Castle, the actor was also given the chance to fire a ceremonial gun. A source close to the royal family further revealed details about Tom's visit and told the Sunday Times of London, "She loved seeing him and they really hit it off, so much so that she invited him back for lunch. He was even allowed to fly in by helicopter." The budding friendship between the two was to continue with a lunch although the plan couldn't be fulfilled given that Queen Elizabeth's deteriorated and the monarch passed away on September 8 at age 96, before they could reunite.

Tom Cruise's praise for the Queen

While the Queen seemed to have been left impressed by Cruise's acting as well as his persona, the actor was equally fond of the Queen and even spoke about his admiration for her before his appearance at the Platinum Jubilee’s Gallop Through History equine pageant in May. Speaking about the monarch, he said, "She’s just a woman that I greatly admire. I think she is someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion. What she has accomplished has been historic."

Tom Cruise's connection to the royal family

Tom Cruise's connection to the royal family goes way back to the 90s. Back in 1992, a young Tom Cruise and then-wife Nicole Kidman had greeted Princess Diana at the London premiere of Far and Away. Over the years, the actor has had several interactions with different members of the family. Cruise and Kidman had also attended Princess Diana's funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, along with Tom Hanks and more of the princess' celebrity friends. The actor manned the microphone at the performance of the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations at the Windsor Horse Show earlier this year.

Tom Cruise breaking the royal protocol

Another one of the actor's major interactions with the royal family also happened to be during the London premiere of his film, Top Gun: Maverick. The premiere was attended by Prince William and Kate Middleton. Cruise soon began trending after photos from the premiere hit the news as the actor was accused of breaking royal protocol during his interaction with Middleton, now Princess of Wales. In an act of generosity, the actor took the Duchess of Cambridge by hand as she ascended some stairs, however, it has long been rumoured that you aren't supposed to touch a royal, and is a well-established norm that when it comes to the Queen, one is only allowed to take her by the hand if she has offered it in the first place.

Considering there are plenty of rules followed by the members of the royal family, among which one also happens to be keeping the PDA to a minimum, which is likely why Prince William didn't take his wife by the hand as they went up the stairs during the premiere. It was observed by fans that Middleton who realised Cruise's mistake later shifted her purse to the other hand so that the actor wouldn't volunteer to hold her hand while walking up the stairs.

Tom Cruise is also known to be close to Prince William. The duo discussed their common love for flying during the movie premiere and the actor was heard saying, "We have a lot in common. We both love England and we're both aviators, we both love flying" as per People.