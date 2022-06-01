Queen Elizabeth arrives in Windsor for platinum jubilee celebrations following her Balmoral visit

Queen Elizabeth arrived in Windsor after spending a short break at her Balmoral Castle ahead of the platinum jubilee celebrations that will be commencing this week. According to reports, the monarch's journey back on Tuesday afternoon faced some difficulties after her 13-seater jet arrived in London during a storm but landed successfully later.

After attending a number of events in recent weeks including the Chelsea Flower Show, the opening of the Elizabeth Line, and the Windsor Horse Show, the Queen had taken off to Balmoral for a short break and is now all geared to begin the platinum jubilee celebration which will be a four-day event. The celebration will begin on Thursday with the traditional Trooping the Colour military ceremony, involving more than 1,500 personnel and 350 horses from the Household Division.

The 96-year-old monarch is expected to make an appearance at the Buckingham Palace balcony with members of the royal family for a special flypast during the ceremony. Queen Elizabeth is also expected to have her first meet with granddaughter Lilibet Diana on her first birthday which falls on June 4.

The weekend is packed with several events and it was recently reported that singer Ed Sheeran will be paying a special tribute to the late Prince Philip with his love ballad Perfect that will celebrate the Duke of Edinburgh's 73-year marriage with the Queen. Photos of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip over the years will be showcased on the screen during the performance.

Recently, to begin the celebrations for the platinum jubilee event, Stonehenge was projected with images of Queen Elizabeth to celebrate her 70 years on the throne.

