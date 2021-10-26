Queen Elizabeth asked to STOP daily walks with dogs by doctors amidst health scare

Amidst health scare, it looks like the Queen is still resting! After the monarch sudden backing out of her trip to Northern Ireland, royal watchers were worried that the monarch could be facing a health issue. Sources recently reported via Daily Mail that the 95-year-old monarch is still unable to go for her daily walks with her dogs, almost a week after being advised to rest by doctors. Her majesty has several dogs and loves taking them for walks every day on the grounds of her Windsor estate. The queen has often referred to her walks with the furry angles as therapeutic but doctors have reportedly still advised her to rest after undergoing preliminary tests and spending a night in a private London hospital last week.

If you didn’t know, the Queen was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital on Wednesday for her first overnight stay in a medical setting in eight years. While the Queen rests, her staff has been walking her dogs since her hospital stay. While she’s on rest, the monarch is said to be keeping busy with some "light duties" at Windsor Castle.

After her cancelled trip and health scare, the Queen is expected to make her next public engagement with the Royal Family at the Cop26 UN climate change summit in Glasgow next week, either in person or via video link. Although, her presence is yet to be confirmed by the palace. The monarch also missed a church service this past Sunday, which she regularly attends a service, although during the Covid crisis she opted for private prayers.

Also read: Queen Elizabeth shows NO signs of stepping down as monarch after health scare