Queen Elizabeth attends joint christening of Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall's sons amid health concerns

Queen Elizabeth attended a joint christening of two of her great-grandsons, August Brooksbank who is Princess Eugenie's 9-month-old son, and Lucas Tindall who is Zara Tindall's 8-month-old son on Sunday. The Queen along with a host of close family members headed to the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor for the ceremony. Considering the 95-year-old monarch's recent health concerns, it came as a surprise that the Queen attended the christenings.

For the event, couples Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall were also joined by Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, and Princess Anne. It hasn't been confirmed yet if Prince William and Kate Middleton also attended the joint christening of August and Lucas.

As for the Queen, the monarch's health has been a cause of concern since the past month when she was advised to rest by doctors. The Queen recently canceled several engagements owing to health issues and most recently skipped attending the Remembrance Day event last minute due to a sprained back.

Queen Elizabeth's appearance at the recent christening was also a day after the monarch marked her 74th anniversary with her late husband Prince Philip. This year marked the Queen's first anniversary without the Duke of Edinburgh following his death in April.

As for the christening, Princess Eugenie announced the birth of her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank in February this year. August Brooksbank's birth marked the ninth great-grandchild for the Queen. Recently, Princess Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice also welcomed her first child together with Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi, a baby girl named Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

