Queen Elizabeth attends Prince Philip's memorial service at Westminster Abbey with Prince Andrew

Queen Elizabeth II recently made a public appearance after months as she attended late husband Prince Philip's memorial service at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday morning. Much to everyone's surprise, the monarch was accompanied by Prince Andrew, weeks after the settlement of his Virginia lawsuit. Also in attendance at the event were, Kate Middleton and Prince William along with their kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Queen travelled by car from Windsor Castle as she arrived for the memorial service accompanied by Prince Andrew. Her appearance on Tuesday marks the first time she stepped out for a public event since mid-October, when she had visited Cardiff, Wales. The monarch had to cut down on her duties following her hospitalisation last October after which she had been advised to rest.

Here are the photos from the memorial service:

As reported earlier, the event was not attended by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, following his disagreement with the government over security protection for his family in case of their UK travel.

The memorial service was also attended by politicians including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, military figures and more than 500 representatives of charities and other organisations that the Duke of Edinburgh championed.

Prince Philip passed away on April 9, last year. The Duke of Edinburgh was aged 99. Only 30 mourners were able to attend his funeral service in April last year due to strict coronavirus rules at the time. The Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest in the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel of the castle.

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth greets Justin Trudeau in first in-person meet after testing positive for Covid