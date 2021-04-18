Queen Elizabeth bids final goodbye to Prince Philip with a heartbreaking note signed with her nickname

Queen Elizabeth II left a handwritten note for Prince Philip in his casket as she said goodbye to her husband of over 70 years on Saturday.

Prince Philip was laid to rest on Saturday, April 17 at St. George's Chapel. The Duke of Edinburgh was interred in the Royal Vault alongside 24 other royals. The funeral ceremony began with a procession from Windsor Castle to the Chapel with Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's children and grandchildren walking behind the Duke of Edinburgh's casket. As the Queen bid adieu to her husband of over 70 years, she left a personalized note for the Duke on his casket.

As reported by People, the note written by Queen Elizabeth was signed with the nickname "Lilibet", a name that was given to the monarch since her childhood. It is also believed that Prince Philip may have been the last person to refer to the Queen by her nickname.

The handwritten note from Queen Elizabeth was seen resting on top of the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin throughout his funeral services on Saturday. Considering the COVID-19 norms in Britain, Prince Philip's funeral was attended by only 30 guests including the members of the royal family.

One of the funeral service's most heartbreaking moments was Queen Elizabeth II, captured in mourning as he was seated alone in the pews of St. George's Chapel. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Queen and members of the congregation wore face masks and sat six feet apart at the ceremony.

Prince Philip passed away aged 99 on April 9, 2021, at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh was the longest-serving consort and was married to Queen Elizabeth for 73 years.

