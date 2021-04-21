Queen Elizabeth Birthday: Teen days to precious family snaps, see the Queen's life in pictures as she turns 95.

This is the first time that Queen Elizabeth will be marking her birthday without her companion and husband Prince Philip who passed away on 9 April.

Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 95th birthday today. However, it is hardly a celebration as the royal family continues to mourn the demise of the Queen's husband Prince Philip who passed away on 9 April. This is the first time that Queen Elizabeth will be marking her birthday without her companion and there are no celebrations in order. As per reports, it will be a quiet birthday with her closest family members in tow.

As the monarch turns 95, we decided to go back in time and revisit the Queen's journey so far. From her pre-teen and teenage days to her ascension to the throne, Queen Elizabeth has etched history in Britain's books as the reigning monarch. From the second world war to the most recent Brexit, she has seen it all. Take a look at Queen Elizabeth's illustrious life over the years in pictures:

July 1936: Princess Elizabeth sitting on a garden seat with two corgi dogs at her home on 145 Piccadilly, London. (Photo by Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty Images)

Princess Elizabeth poses in her girl guide uniform in Frogmore, Windsor, England on April 11, 1942. (Photo by Studio Lisa/Getty Images)

Princess Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret at the Royal Lodge, Windsor, UK, 8th July 1946. (Photo by Lisa Sheridan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

8th July 1946: George VI with the Royal Family, at the Royal Lodge at Windsor Castle. (Photo by Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty Images)

Princess Elizabeth makes a broadcast from the gardens of Government House in Cape Town, South Africa, on the occasion of her 21st birthday, 21st April 1947. In it, she pledged her service to the British Commonwealth and Empire. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

4th November 1952: Queen Elizabeth II on the way to Westminster to preside at the first State Opening of Parliament ceremony since her accession to the throne. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

9th September 1960: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their children, Prince Andrew (centre), Princess Anne (left) and Charles, Prince of Wales sitting on a picnic rug outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

1965: Queen Elizabeth II and The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their children (right to left); Charles Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne celebrating the Queen's 39th birthday at Windsor. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on safari during their state visit to Zambia, 1979. (Photo by Serge Lemoine/Getty Images)

