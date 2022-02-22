Queen Elizabeth cancels virtual engagements as she is still suffering from Covid symptoms

The Queen of England was recently diagnosed with Covid-19. Buckingham Palace confirmed the news on February 20 and reported that the Queen was experiencing mild cold symptoms. Now in a new statement, the spokesperson for the Palace conveyed that the Queen will pass on a planned virtual engagement on Tuesday.

According to the report, via ET Canada, Queen Elizabeth II has been encountering persistent mild cold symptoms ever since she tested positive for Covid. Although as per Sunday's announcement the Queen was supposed to continue with her light duties, as the situation stands that would be difficult. the Palace also shared that on Monday the Queen had delivered a message of condolence to Brazil and expressed her sadness on the recent fatal floods in the country.

Meanwhile, the Queen was set to meet foreign ambassadors in a virtual setting before her health was compromised. The statement also disclosed that Queen Elizabeth II will now establish her plans of meeting other diplomatic officials like her weekly meetup with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, closer to the time of the schedule.

Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning monarch in the history of British rule. She completed her 70th-year on the throne on February 6 and will be reaching 95 years of age in April this year. The concerns for the health of the monarch are on the rise since last year when in October Royal doctors had advised rest to the Queen following the cancellation of her schedules due to a health scare and reportedly she had also spent a night in the hospital.

