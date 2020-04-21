Queen Elizabeth celebrates 94th birthday with no fanfare amidst Coronavirus crisis

Queen Elizabeth II refrains from celebrating her 94th birthday staying away from the royal family due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

For the first time in her 68-year reign, Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her birthday without any fanfare. Queen Elizabeth II turned 94 today and is spending her birthday with no pomp and show. According to the tradition, every year, the Queen's birthday is marked with gunshots and other festivities in the honour of Her Majesty. However, as the Coronavirus crisis continues to affect the globe, the Queen has decided to not have any gun salutes in her honor for her birthday.

As reported by ET, The Queen felt that it would be inappropriate to celebrate her birthday in the current circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic. Prince William had earlier revealed that the royal family has been keeping in touch via video calls and that the Queen is social distancing from everyone. The Queen's June birthday parade called Trooping the Colour has also been called off this year in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Queen is currently quarantining at Windsor Castle with her 98-year-old husband, Prince Philip, while the rest of the royal family members are self-isolating at their various residences. Even though the royals family can't celebrate the Queen's birthday along with her, they are taking to virtual means in order to wish her and pay tributes to her on her 94th birthday. Recently, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a picture with Queen Elizabeth on social media, wishing Her Majesty. Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, too shared pictures of her.

