Queen Elizabeth ‘committed’ to getting better so she can host family on Xmas after Prince Philip’s demise

After her sudden health scare, Queen Elizabeth is keen on keeping the tradition alive and hosting Christmas at Sandringham. The Queen who is currently on bed rest on doctor’s orders is reportedly “totally committed” to hosting her family at her Norfolk home after having to skip last year’s festivities due to COVID.

The news comes after reports suggested that the monarch, 95, cancelled all working engagements for the next two weeks after being advised to stick to “light, desk-based duties” by her doctors. The Queen was also seen walking with a walking stick for the first time after spending time in hospital earlier this month.

Last year, due to COVID restrictions, the Queen and the late Prince Philip had a quiet Christmas alone at Windsor Castle. But in the wake of the late Duke’s demise in April this year, it is understandable that the royal wants to be in her family’s company. A Palace insider told The Sun that “This year, more than ever, it is incredibly important to Her Majesty to be surrounded by her loved ones. The Queen is totally committed to hosting everyone as she hopes to make it back to full health in the coming weeks. Her Majesty is resting under doctors’ orders with the intention of being able to fully enjoy the company of her extended family over the holiday period. After being forced to cancel a host of engagements, the family get-together will be the perfect tonic.”

Last week, the palace announced that the Queen is in “good spirits” after resting upon doctors orders.

Also read: Queen Elizabeth II advised 'to rest for the next two weeks' due to health concerns, confirms Buckingham Palace