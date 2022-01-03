Queen Elizabeth confers Daniel Craig the same honour received by his James Bond character and real life spies

Daniel Craig was named among UK's annual New Year Honours List as Queen Elizabeth honoured him with the Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) title which is usually received by real life spies and also is the same title that his fictional character has received in author Ian Fleming's 007's books. Craig was honoured for his contribution to film and his portrayal of Bond five times.

Not only Craig but also Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson, the produces of the James Bond movie franchise were among the entertainment and media figures recognized on Friday. The annual compendium of honours bestowed by the Queen also included achievements in the fields of government, education, politics, sports, community service.

Although netizens seemed to have been left confused about the honour given that the title is usually conferred to real-life spies and Craig is an actor. Several users also claimed that the Queen broke the tradition of honouring services of those reserved for their real-life work.

Apart from Craig other celebrities such as Joanna Lumley and Vanessa Redgrave, who have been made Dames for their services to drama, entertainment and charity. Also, Spice Girls' singer Mel B was named in the New Years honours list who is the She’s the second Spice Girl whose services have been celebrated through the British honours system after Victoria Beckham was made an OBE by the Duke of Cambridge in April 2017. Also, British Indian actor Nitin Ganatr received an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) title.

