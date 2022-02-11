Queen Elizabeth currently being monitored following Prince Charles’ COVID-19 diagnosis; Reports

Queen Elizabeth is currently being examined after her son, Prince Charles, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning. A royal source says that the Queen, 95, and Charles, 73, did meet lately, adding that the Queen is currently symptom-free. The matter will be closely examined, but no frequent updates on the Queen's health will be released, according to the source, as per PEOPLE.

However, Charles had his final meeting with his mother two days earlier. On Tuesday, the royal heir was at Windsor Castle, where the Queen is now residing, to bestow investiture honours. After testing positive for coronavirus for the second time, Prince Charles has been isolated. When the pandemic began in March 2020, he tested positive for the viral illness for the first time. According to PEOPLE, Clarence House made the announcement on behalf of the royal heir early Thursday morning.

"This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating," a statement said. "HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible." Interestingly, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccination in February 2021. Charles verified in December that they had both had their booster doses.

Meanwhile, the statement comes on the heels of Queen Elizabeth's recent declaration that it is her "sincere wish" for her daughter-in-law, 74, to be acknowledged as Queen Consort when her son ascends to the throne one day.

