Queen Elizabeth Demise: Sarah Ferguson pays a moving tribute to the monarch as 'most incredible mother-in-law'

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 aged 96. Fans of the royal family have been mourning the loss of England's longest-serving monarch. Tributes have been pouring in for the late monarch from world leaders as well as celebrities. Among members of the royal family, a heartfelt tribute for the Queen was also shared by Sarah Ferguson.

Sharing a photo of Queen Elizabeth from the recently held Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, the Duchess of York wrote a moving tribute to her mother-in-law on social media. Ferguson mentioned that she was "heartbroken" over the passing of the Queen and added, "She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years."