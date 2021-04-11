Queen Elizabeth described Prince Philip’s demise having ‘left a huge void in her life’ to Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew recently spoke up about his father Prince Philip’s passing and revealed how Queen Elizabeth is dealing with the tragedy.

Late Prince Phillip’s son Prince Andrew recently made a rare public appearance and spoke about his recently passed father. The 61-year-old Duke of York, and son of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, spoke to Sky News for a rare interview to mourn his father’s death. During the chat, when asked about how the Queen is doing, the royal said: “The Queen as you would expect is an incredibly stoic person. She described his passing as a miracle, and she’s contemplating, I think is the way I would put it,” he said.

“She described it as having left a huge void in her life, but we, the family, the ones that are closer, are rallying around to make sure that we are there to support her. I know that there is a huge amount of support, not just for her, but for everybody, as we go through this enormous change.” Prince Andrew was among royals in attendance at the Sunday Service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, England.

If you missed it, Prince Andrew’s sister Princess Anne also recently broke her silence on the tragic demise of their father. "You know it’s going to happen but you are never really ready," she said. Referring to the duke as her teacher, supporter as well as her critic, she continued, “It is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate.” In her statement, she also added how grateful she is for haven “been asked to follow in his footsteps”. She continued, “His ability to treat every person as an individual in their own right with their own skills comes through all the organisations with which he was involved.”

