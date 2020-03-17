Queen Elizabeth did NOT flee Buckingham Palace amid Coronavirus crisis to support her people? Find Out

Despite of all the media reports that suggest otherwise, Queen Elizabeth II is not going anywhere amid coronavirus Pandemic. According to the UK media correspondent Neil Sean, the Queen has decided to put her life at risk and stick with her people. Sean revealed that the Queen realises that if she runs away, it won’t send a great message to the people of her country, Fox News reported. The Queen will stay with her people and support them amid the ongoing crisis.

The 93-year-old monarch is taking inspiration from the Second World War, where her late father King George insisted on staying at Buckingham Palace even when they were surrounded by bombs and terror. Sean stated that the Queen has been through a lot in her life and she can’t bear all the fear and speculations that have resulted because of the ongoing health crisis. The news comes a day after it was reported that the Queen has vacated the Buckingham Palace. According to a report by The Sun, the Queen left the Palace and moved into Windsor Castle.

However, after the news went viral, a royal source told People that the Queen has just taken a regular trip to her residence in Windsor for the weekend and will be back at the palace this week. Considering the severity of the situation, governments and health experts across the world are advising people to limit social contact and self-quarantine to stay away from the infection. Health professionals have stated that those who are aged over 70, people with underlying health conditions and pregnant women should be particularly careful amid the crisis, The Guardian reported.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Arnold Schwarzenegger on self quarantining with his pet ponies: We will get through this together