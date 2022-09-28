Queen Elizabeth 'encouraged' Meghan Markle to resolve issues with her father, claims royal expert
Queen Elizabeth reportedly had a private conversation with Meghan Markle regarding her relationship with her father.
Meghan Markle and her father Thomas Markle's complicated relationship was reportedly discussed by Queen Elizabeth II in a private conversation with the Duchess. According to royal expert Katie Nicholl's book, The New Royals, the Queen tried to convince Markle to make up with her father and repair their relationship which was making the headlines.
As reported by Page Six, Nicholl writes in the book, "The Queen could see how damaging the situation was between Meghan and her father and she did speak to Meghan about it and tried to encourage her to talk to Thomas." A royal source also reportedly told Nicholl that the late monarch felt "the whole thing was quite badly handled with Thomas Markle and it if had been done differently, it would have come out better."
Thomas Markle backed out of the royal wedding after a scandal involving his staged paparazzi photos emerged. Later, Markle released a statement about his absence from her wedding and said, "Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health." It was announced that Thomas was to undergo heart surgery during the same time. King Charles eventually ended up walking his daughter-in-law down the aisle.
The Duchess of Sussex's relationship with her father further deteriorated after she accused him of leaking a private letter she had penned after the wedding. Thomas Markle has not been in touch with Prince Harry and Meghan ever since and hasn't met his grandchildren as well.
