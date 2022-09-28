Queen Elizabeth 'encouraged' Meghan Markle to resolve issues with her father, claims royal expert

Meghan Markle and her father Thomas Markle's complicated relationship was reportedly discussed by Queen Elizabeth II in a private conversation with the Duchess. According to royal expert Katie Nicholl's book, The New Royals, the Queen tried to convince Markle to make up with her father and repair their relationship which was making the headlines.

As reported by Page Six, Nicholl writes in the book, "The Queen could see how damaging the situation was between Meghan and her father and she did speak to Meghan about it and tried to encourage her to talk to Thomas." A royal source also reportedly told Nicholl that the late monarch felt "the whole thing was quite badly handled with Thomas Markle and it if had been done differently, it would have come out better."