Queen Elizabeth feels THIS about Meghan Markle not travelling to the UK to be part of Prince Philip's funeral

According to a recent report, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in contact with Queen Elizabeth after Prince Philip's death.

Due to the ongoing rift between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the royal family, many wondered if The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would travel to the UK to attend Prince Philip's funeral. Those speculations were put to rest when it was revealed that Harry had flown to his homeland over the weekend and is currently quarantining at his Frogmore Cottage home ahead of the funeral, which is set to take place on April 17 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

However, Meghan couldn't join her husband as a palace spokesperson revealed to People that her physician has advised The Duchess not to travel due to her pregnancy. For the unversed, Meghan and Harry, who already have a son Archie, 1, are expecting their second child, a baby girl, due in summertime as revealed by the ecstatic parents themselves during their intimate interview with Oprah Winfrey. A source informed People that it was always a given that Harry would return to England for his grandfather's passing, whom The Duke was very close to.

Moreover, Meghan and Harry "were in contact with The Queen" after Prince Philip's passing. As for how Queen Elizabeth feels about Meghan not attending her husband's funeral, the source further revealed, "Meghan expressed condolences. The Queen understands why she can't travel at the moment."

Meanwhile, in a heartfelt tribute to his grandfather, Harry mentioned Meghan, Archie and their unborn daughter. "You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts," Harry penned via People.

