Queen Elizabeth greets Justin Trudeau in first in-person meet after testing positive for Covid

Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for Covid-19 in mid-February. Recently, the Queen cancelled many virtual and in-person engagements after it was reported that she was suffering from mild cold-like symptoms. On March 7, Elizabeth met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, making him the first in a month to have a face-to-face meeting with the Queen of England.

Many royal watchers employed their eagle eyes as they noticed the peculiar flower arrangement in the picture while Trudeau greeted the 95-year-old monarch. The flowers in the vase were of two very specific colours, blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag. Buckingham Palace refused to make any comment on the matter, as per Hollywood reporter, but many consider the arrangement a purposeful decision given the history of the royal family and how particular they are while making any public appearance.

Trudeau flew over to the UK to discuss the intricacies of the Ukrainian war along with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte. The Queen held her engagement with the Canadian Prime Minister at her Windsor Castle. The two were photographed shaking hands, smiling at each other, as the conspicuous flower arrangement seemed to have been placed in between them.

Meanwhile, the Queen will be celebrating her platinum jubilee in June 2022. Her 70th year on the throne subsequently made her the longest-reigning monarch in the history of British rule. The grand celebration will begin with the annual Trooping the Colour parade on June 2 and will be followed by a 4-day bank holiday, a concert and a pageant held at Buckingham Palace.

