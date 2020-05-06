Queen Elizabeth is a happy great grandma as she wishes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie on birthday

Queen Elizabeth II made sure to wish her eighth great-grandson and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie, on his first birthday today, i.e. May 6, 2020. Archie is currently with his parents in LA, on quarantine mode.

It's hard to believe that it's already been a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle their first child, a healthy baby boy who they named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Since then, the trio's life has drastically changed since Harry and Meghan made the monumental decision to take a step back from the Royal Family and live a more independent life. While the family stayed in Canada for a couple of months, they have officially shifted to LA, where they are also on quarantine mode currently.

In spite of hidden animosity between Harry, Meghan and the Royal Family, Queen Elizabeth II made sure to wish her eighth great-grandson on his first birthday today, i.e. May 6, 2020. Sharing an endearing photo from Archie's christening ceremony on Instagram, we see The Queen lovingly looking at Archie, who is being held by Meghan while Harry, Prince Philip and Markle's mother, Doria Ragland looking on. Moreover, it's the simple yet sweet message by The Queen for her great-grandson that will surely warm your heart.

Check out Queen Elizabeth II's IG post for Archie:

The Queen's caption reads as, "Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today!

Happy Birthday, baby Archie!

ALSO READ: Archie Harrison Birthday: Kate Middleton & Prince William pen a sweet message for Meghan Markle & Harry's son

Meanwhile, in an interview with BBC Breakfast, Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed that the Royal Family has been scheduling video chats according to the upcoming birthdays. "It's really hard times particularly over family times like Easter and things like that, and not seeing each other. So, we are making sure we share in on birthday calls and make sure we keep in touch with each other," Kate had shared.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×