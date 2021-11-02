Queen Elizabeth honours late husband Prince Philip in COP26 virtual speech

Even if it was just virtually, Queen Elizabeth made sure she was there at COP26. Her Majesty delivered her remarks to start the United Nations Climate Change Conference by video message after being instructed to rest for two weeks. She recalled her late husband Prince Philip.

While recalling the Duke of Edinburgh's environmental zeal, the Queen recalled what he told "an academic gathering" in 1969. “If the world pollution situation is not critical at the moment, it is as certain as anything can be, that the situation will become increasingly intolerable within a very short time … If we fail to cope with this challenge, all the other problems will pale into insignificance,'” Queen Elizabeth recalled as per Entertainment Tonight. She then continued, “It is a source of great pride to me that the leading role my husband played in encouraging people to protect our fragile planet, lives on through the work of our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William. I could not be more proud of them.”

The Queen then addressed the "challenges ahead," but expressed optimism that "when nations come together in one cause, there is always room for hope." “Working side by side, we have the ability to solve the most insurmountable problems and to triumph over the greatest of adversities,” she said. “I, for one, hope that this conference will be one of those rare occasions where everyone will have the chance to rise above the politics of the moment, and achieve true statesmanship.”

While Queen Elizabeth is unable to attend the summit in person, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, and Kate Middleton will all be there to represent the monarchy.

