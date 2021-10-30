Queen Elizabeth II advised 'to rest for the next two weeks' due to health concerns, confirms Buckingham Palace

Owing to her previous health scare due to which Queen Elizabeth II had to spend a night in a London hospital, Buckingham Palace has announced that doctors have advised the monarch to "continue to rest for at least the next two weeks."

"The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual Audiences, but not to undertake any official visits," the statement read. "Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, 13th November," it added. For those unversed, it was also previously confirmed that the Queen "regretfully" will not attend next week's COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. The summit will now be attended by Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

Another report by The Telegraph, via Page Six, had stated that the royal family has urged to change their working model due to the Queen's health via which, at least one another royal will accompany the Queen at all times during offline events so that if the Queen falls ill, someone can take up her duty immediately. Then Queen has also been taking part in virtual events from the comfort of Windsor Castle.

"However, it remains The Queen's firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November," the Buckingham Palace statement concluded. We hope that Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II gets well soon.

