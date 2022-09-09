Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's eternal love story
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022. Following her demise, here we have explained the details of the royal love story of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
The demise of Queen Elizabeth II has left the world shocked and mourning. After reigning for 70 years, the Queen passed away peacefully on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96. Queen Elizabeth II's death comes a little more than a year after her husband Prince Philip, passed away on April 9, 2021. There is no denying the fact that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have always had a pure bond; they were inseparable, and their loving relationship stood the test of time. Let us revisit Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II's decades-long royal love saga.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's relationship
1934: The year they first met
Many people wonder if Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth were related. The answer is yes! They were distant cousins, and both were great-great-grandchildren of Queen Victoria. Their first encounter was at the wedding of Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark to Prince George, Duke of Kent.
Elizabeth II was eight years old when she met Philip, and at that time, nobody knew that she would marry him one day and become the longest-serving British monarch.
1939: Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II's second encounter
After their first meeting at the wedding, they met again when the queen's family went to visit the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, where Prince Philip was a cadet in training. Elizabeth was then 13 years old, and Prince Philip was 18. During this meeting, their love saga started and they began exchanging letters.
1946: Prince Philip proposed her
The two were head over heels with each other and so, Philip proposed to Elizabeth II after a month-long vacation with her family. The engagement ring was beautiful and was made by Philip Antrobus, a famous jeweler from London. It was made out of diamonds from her mother's tiara. Elizabeth happily accepted the proposal.
July 1947: Their engagement was announced
The engagement of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip was finally announced on July 9, 1947.
November 1947: Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's wedding
The couple tied the knot on November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey. The wedding ceremony took place post World War II, and this is the reason why King George VI, emphasized not having a huge wedding. There were only 150 guests at the ceremony, and after the wedding rituals and festivities, the couple went on a honeymoon.
1949 - 1951: They enjoyed a lowkey life
This was probably the only time in Queen Elizabeth II's life that she and Prince enjoyed some quiet time together and had a laid-back life. They lived in Malta, where Prince Philip was stationed in the Royal Navy.
1948: They welcome their firstborn, Prince Charles
Just before their wedding anniversary, Philip and Elizabeth welcomed their firstborn, Charles Philip Arthur George.
1950: Birth of Princess Anne
The pair welcomed their second child Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise. She is the only daughter of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II.
1952: Death of King George VI, Elizabeth II's father
King George VI died on February 6, 1952, and the news spread like fire. Philip and Elizabeth II were in Kenya when they came to know that he died in his sleep. She was then proclaimed Queen, and she with Prince Philip and the kids moved into Buckingham Palace. She was only 25 years old when she was proclaimed Queen.
1953: The coronation of Queen Elizabeth II
After her father's death, Elizabeth inherited the throne, at the age of 25.
There were thousands of guests present at Westminster Abbey when she was crowned as Queen on June 2, 1953.
1960: Andrew is born
On February 1960, the pair welcomed their third child, Andrew Albert Christian Edward.
A few days before the birth of Andrew, the Queen told the Privy Council that her descendants would carry the name Mountbatten-Windsor. This is a combination of her and Philip's surname, and this was done so that they would be distinguished from the rest of the royal family.
1964: Birth of Edward Antony Richard Louis
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II welcomed their fourth child, Edward on March 10, 1964.
1972: Silver Wedding anniversary
In November 1972, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip celebrated 25 years of their marriage. They received heartfelt messages from all around the world. They received more than 15,000 letters and 2,500 telegrams from people. In fact, the emperors of Japan and Ethiopia and kings of Thailand and Tonga also congratulated the couple.
November 15, 1977: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip celebrate the birth of their first grandchild
Princess Anne and Mark Phillips welcomed their firstborn Peter Mark Andrew Phillips on November 15, 1977.
Princess Anne wanted to give her children a normal life, and so declined the Queen's offer to give her kids royal titles.
November 1992: Bad time for the Queen
1992 was not a good year for the royal family as that year, Prince Charles and Princess Diana announced their separation from Princess Diana.
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson got separated, Mark Phillips and Anne got divorced, and a fire broke out at Windsor Castle on November 20, 1992.
August 1997: Princess Diana's death
The pair have had their share of good and bad days during their relationship timeline. On
On August 31, 1997, Princess Diana, the former daughter-in-law of Queen Elizabeth II passed away.
November 1997: The 50th marriage anniversary
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the Banqueting House in London.
They held a celebratory lunch to mark the day and Prince Philip spoke about how they have successfully managed to maintain a healthy and happy relationship all these years.
June 2002: Golden Jubilee Speech by the Queen
In June 2022, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated the 50th anniversary of her coronation. During her speech, she praised Prince Philip a lot and stated that he has made an invaluable contribution to her life.
It was evident from the speech that they love each other a lot and have loads of respect for one another.
November 2007: Diamond Wedding Anniversary
In November 2007, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Prince William and Judi Drench were present at Westminster Abbey to attend the diamond wedding service and also gave readings.
To honor their anniversary and remember it always, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip had new portraits taken together. They had a small dinner to celebrate the memorable day.
April 2011: Elizabeth and Philip attended the wedding ceremony of Prince William and Duchess Kate
On April 29, 2011, Prince William, the grandson of Elizabeth and Philip tied the knot with Duchess Kate.
June 2012: Prince Philip gets hospitalized
In June 2012, Prince Philip suffered from a bladder infection and was admitted to a hospital. Queen Elizabeth II paid a visit to him at the hospital, in fact, Prince Philip also missed that year's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in London due to hospitalization.
June 2016: 90th birthday celebration of the Queen
Did you know the Queen had two birthdays? Yes! The birthday of Queen Elizabeth II falls on April 21, 1926, but she officially celebrated her birthday in June. On her 90th birthday, Annie Leibovitz, a famous celebrity photographer released a portrait of Elizabeth and Philip.
August 2017: Prince Philip retired from royal duty
After a host of public engagements, solo trips, and speeches, Philip announced his retirement from royal duty. He attended a Buckingham Palace parade honoring the Royal Marines on August 2, 2017, and that was his last official engagement before retirement.
June 2020: Prince Philip's 99 Birthday
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh celebrated his birthday with Queen Elizabeth.
November 2020: Celebrations of the 73rd Wedding Anniversary
The pair celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary happily.
April 2021: Prince Philip passes away
April 9, 2021, was a sad day not just for the Royal family, but for everyone else. Queen Elizabeth announced the death of her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle.
Queen Elizabeth placed a handwritten note on top of his casket at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle to honor her beloved husband at his funeral.
March 2022: Philips's Memorial
In March 2022 her royalty attended a memorial service for her late husband at Westminster Abbey. She was accompanied by her children at the service.
September 2022: Queen Elizabeth II's death
The queen died on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral.
This was the complete relationship timeline of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Their love story is an inspiration to all, and their love story will remain alive in our hearts forever.
Also Read: How the official Royal titles will change following The Queen's death?