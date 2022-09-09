Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's eternal love story

The demise of Queen Elizabeth II has left the world shocked and mourning. After reigning for 70 years, the Queen passed away peacefully on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96. Queen Elizabeth II's death comes a little more than a year after her husband Prince Philip, passed away on April 9, 2021. There is no denying the fact that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have always had a pure bond; they were inseparable, and their loving relationship stood the test of time. Let us revisit Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II's decades-long royal love saga. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's relationship

1934: The year they first met Many people wonder if Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth were related. The answer is yes! They were distant cousins, and both were great-great-grandchildren of Queen Victoria. Their first encounter was at the wedding of Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark to Prince George, Duke of Kent. Elizabeth II was eight years old when she met Philip, and at that time, nobody knew that she would marry him one day and become the longest-serving British monarch. 1939: Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II's second encounter After their first meeting at the wedding, they met again when the queen's family went to visit the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, where Prince Philip was a cadet in training. Elizabeth was then 13 years old, and Prince Philip was 18. During this meeting, their love saga started and they began exchanging letters. 1946: Prince Philip proposed her The two were head over heels with each other and so, Philip proposed to Elizabeth II after a month-long vacation with her family. The engagement ring was beautiful and was made by Philip Antrobus, a famous jeweler from London. It was made out of diamonds from her mother's tiara. Elizabeth happily accepted the proposal. July 1947: Their engagement was announced The engagement of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip was finally announced on July 9, 1947.

November 1947: Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's wedding The couple tied the knot on November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey. The wedding ceremony took place post World War II, and this is the reason why King George VI, emphasized not having a huge wedding. There were only 150 guests at the ceremony, and after the wedding rituals and festivities, the couple went on a honeymoon. 1949 - 1951: They enjoyed a lowkey life This was probably the only time in Queen Elizabeth II's life that she and Prince enjoyed some quiet time together and had a laid-back life. They lived in Malta, where Prince Philip was stationed in the Royal Navy. 1948: They welcome their firstborn, Prince Charles Just before their wedding anniversary, Philip and Elizabeth welcomed their firstborn, Charles Philip Arthur George. 1950: Birth of Princess Anne The pair welcomed their second child Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise. She is the only daughter of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II. 1952: Death of King George VI, Elizabeth II's father King George VI died on February 6, 1952, and the news spread like fire. Philip and Elizabeth II were in Kenya when they came to know that he died in his sleep. She was then proclaimed Queen, and she with Prince Philip and the kids moved into Buckingham Palace. She was only 25 years old when she was proclaimed Queen. 1953: The coronation of Queen Elizabeth II After her father's death, Elizabeth inherited the throne, at the age of 25. There were thousands of guests present at Westminster Abbey when she was crowned as Queen on June 2, 1953. 1960: Andrew is born On February 1960, the pair welcomed their third child, Andrew Albert Christian Edward. A few days before the birth of Andrew, the Queen told the Privy Council that her descendants would carry the name Mountbatten-Windsor. This is a combination of her and Philip's surname, and this was done so that they would be distinguished from the rest of the royal family. 1964: Birth of Edward Antony Richard Louis Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II welcomed their fourth child, Edward on March 10, 1964.