Queen Elizabeth II Death: King Charles III declares 'Royal Mourning' period; Funeral date yet to be confirmed
The period of Royal Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II is to "be observed from now until seven days after The Queen's Funeral."
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, i.e. September 8, at age 96, King Charles III has declared the next steps, which include a "Royal Mourning" period as a mark of respect and tribute to his beloved mother. This was revealed in a statement by Buckingham Palace, which also revealed that a funeral date is yet to be confirmed.
The statement, on behalf of King Charles III, reads: "Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King's wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen's Funeral. The date of the Funeral will be confirmed in due course." Elaborating on the Royal Mourning period for The Queen, the statement continued, "Royal Mourning will be observed by Members of the Royal Family, Royal Household staff and Representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties."
Furthermore, Flags at Royal Residences "will remain half-masted until 0800hrs on the morning after the final day of Royal Mourning." Royal Salutes "will be fired in London today at 1300hrs BST in Hyde Park by The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery and at the Tower of London by the Honourable Artillery Company. One round will be fired for each year of The Queen's life."
While Royal Residences will be closed until after Queen Elizabeth's funeral, the public can leave floral tributes at the following Royal Residences; Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Sandringham Estate, Balmoral Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse and Hillsborough Castle, at dedicated sites. Finally, while there are "no physical Books of Condolence at the Royal Residences," an online Book of Condolence has been set up "to leave messages" for the royal family.
Meanwhile, according to Sky News, King Charles III was spotted leaving Balmoral for London, where he will address the UK today, at 6 pm BST (10:30 pm IST). The King will be proclaimed at the Accession Council at 10 am BST (2:30 pm IST) tomorrow, i.e. Saturday, September 9.
ALSO READ: King Charles issues FIRST statement addressing the demise of Queen Elizabeth II: Moment of greatest sadness