Queen Elizabeth II Death: King Charles III declares 'Royal Mourning' period; Funeral date yet to be confirmed

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, i.e. September 8, at age 96, King Charles III has declared the next steps, which include a "Royal Mourning" period as a mark of respect and tribute to his beloved mother. This was revealed in a statement by Buckingham Palace, which also revealed that a funeral date is yet to be confirmed.

The statement, on behalf of King Charles III, reads: "Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King's wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen's Funeral. The date of the Funeral will be confirmed in due course." Elaborating on the Royal Mourning period for The Queen, the statement continued, "Royal Mourning will be observed by Members of the Royal Family, Royal Household staff and Representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties."