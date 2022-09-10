Queen Elizabeth II Death: Meghan Markle's Fallon appearance 'cancelled' and Archetypes podcast pushed back?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to stay in the UK until Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Meghan Markle's professional plans have taken a backseat after Queen Elizabeth II's death on Friday, September 8. According to Page Six sources, the Duchess of Sussex was booked to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, September 20, but will instead be by her husband Prince Harry's side during his beloved grandmother's state funeral, widely believed to be taking place on Monday, September 19.
"Meghan was due on Fallon. I don't even know what she was going to talk about, but that's obviously cancelled now," a source revealed to Page Six. Furthermore, Meghan Markle's new Archetypes episode - her podcast which has been the talk of the town - set to stream on Tuesday, September 13, is also reportedly going to be pushed back. Notably, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were expected to return to New York to attend the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77), which seems highly unlikely now.
As for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's kids Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, who are in LA, it is not known if they will be brought over to the UK during this period. Meanwhile, Harry was the first royal family member to depart from Balmoral following Queen Elizabeth II's demise and is currently in Windsor, London, with Markle. Meghan was supposed to accompany Harry to Balmoral, but the Sussex camp swiftly retracted their statement.
A highly-placed palace insider told The Post: "Tensions were so high and there was no way Meghan could have gone to Balmoral. The fact the Sussex camp did say both Harry and Meghan were going — and then quickly retracted that statement — will tell you everything you need to know about the drama behind the scenes."
