Queen Elizabeth II Death: Prince William and Prince Harry had 'fractional engagement' at Balmoral?

The source revealed, "There was fractional engagement between William and Harry at Balmoral," before elaborating, "While the brothers are keeping it civil and acting like adults as they mourn The Queen's death, they've by no means turned the page and made amends. The mood is somber all around." While Prince William arrived at Balmoral with Prince Andrew and Prince Edward with wife Sophie after the 96-year-old monarch had died, Prince Harry arrived solo after The Queen's death was announced by Buckingham Palace.

While one would assume that Queen Elizabeth II 's death could beckon a reconciliation between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry, it doesn't seem as though the royal siblings will be each other's biggest source of comfort during such emotional turmoil. According to a US Weekly source, William and Harry indulged in limited interaction when they reunited at Balmoral after their beloved grandmother's demise.

While the heated feud between Prince William and Prince Harry may go on to linger, there's one member of the royal family who may be extending an olive branch to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It's none other than King Charles III, who in his address to the UK mentioned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."

King Charles III also declared Prince William and Kate Middleton's new titles as Prince and Princess of Wales: "Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."

