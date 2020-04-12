Queen Elizabeth II delivers a moving Easter address amid COVID 19 crisis: We need Easter as much as ever

Queen Elizabeth II addressed the UK and the world on the occasion of Easter. The Queen stressed the importance of social distancing amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth II addressed the world on the occasion of Easter. The festive spirit has dampened due to the Coronavirus outbreak. With lockdowns in several parts of the world, people are not going to have a traditional Easter celebration. While it is heartbreaking, Her Highness ignited a sense of hope with her Easter address. In the video shared by the Royal Family, the Queen talks about the importance of Easter, especially now as the world battles the COVID 19 pandemic.

"Many religions have festivals which celebrate light overcoming darkness," she began. "Such occasions are often accompanied by the lighting of candles. They seem to speak to every culture, and appeal to people of all faiths, and of none. They are lit on birthday cakes and to mark family anniversaries, when we gather happily around a source of light. It unites us," she said.

"As darkness falls on the Saturday before Easter Day, many Christians would normally light candles together," she continued. "In church, one light would pass to another, spreading slowly and then more rapidly as more candles are lit. It's a way of showing how the good news of Christ's resurrection has been passed on from the first Easter by every generation until now," she added.

Referring to the Coronavirus outbreak and the lockdowns, the Queen noted that this year, the Easter celebrations are different for many. However, she stressed the importance of "keeping apart" to keep each other safe. "But Easter isn't canceled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever. The discovery of the risen Christ on the first Easter Day gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose, and we can all take heart from this. We know that Coronavirus will not overcome us," she said.

"As dark as death can be—particularly for those suffering with grief—light and life are greater. May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future. I wish everyone of all faiths and denominations a blessed Easter," the Queen concluded her address.

Listen to the speech below:

The Queen speaks of light overcoming darkness, and the hope that Easter symbolises, in a special message recorded to mark the Easter weekend. pic.twitter.com/fTFCOSVBtT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 11, 2020

As per the British royal family tradition, the members of the family attend the Easter service at St. George’s Chapel. However, due to the pandemic, the family are self-isolating.

Last week, the Queen addressed the UK on the ongoing crisis. Read all about it here: Queen Elizabeth II delivers passionate speech on the UK tackling coronavirus pandemic: Better days will return

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More