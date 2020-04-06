Queen Elizabeth II delivers passionate speech on the UK tackling coronavirus pandemic: Better days will return

Queen Elizabeth II gave a speech addressing the UK about the coronavirus scare that has claimed the lives of 4000 people and counting in Britain. Read below to know what The Queen had to share with the public.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken over the entire globe as the death toll reaches an all-time high. In Britain alone, there have been 4000 deaths and counting, as per John Hopkins Univesity. During such an ordeal, Queen Elizabeth II addressed the nation in a pre-shot video from Windsor Castle, via BBC. In her passionate speech, The Queen spoke about the "disruption", that is coronavirus and how it's brought grief, financial difficulties and enormous changes to the daily life of all.

She went on to thank the NHS careworkers for risking their lives and doing their duties as well as the common folk who are stationed at their homes and protecting the vulnerable. "Together we are tackling this disease and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it. I hope everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge and those who come after us will say the Britons of this generation were as strong as any," The Queen shared.

Watch Queen Elizabeth passionately address the UK about the coronavirus pandemic below:

Her Majesty The Queen addresses the UK and the Commonwealth in a special broadcast recorded at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/HjO1uiV1Tm — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 5, 2020

Talking about the #ClapForCarers initiative, The Queen stated that the thoughtful gesture by the citizens toward the NHS staff will be remembered as "an expression of our national spirit," while the symbol will be "the rainbows drawn by children," for the healthcare workers.

Furthermore, The Queen showed her appreciation toward those who have been coming together to help those in need of food, medicines and even financial aid. The Queen believes that for the ones who have faith and those who have none, self-isolation has given everybody an opportunity to slow down, pause and reflect in "prayer or meditation."

The Queen recalled her first broadcast sharing, "It reminds me of the very first broadcast I made, in 1940, helped by my sister. We, as children, spoke from here at Windsor to children who had been evacuated from their homes and sent away for their own safety. Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones."

However, she reiterates that self-isolation is the right thing to do. The Queen pondered that while they have faced challenges in the past, the coronavirus scare is different. "This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed and that success will belong to every one of us," The Queen stated.

"We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return. We will be with our friends again. We will be with our families again. We will meet again. But for now, I send my thanks and my warmest good wishes to you all," Queen Elizabeth II concluded.

