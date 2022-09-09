Queen Elizabeth II Demise: Harry Styles honours the monarch for 70 years of service during his concert

Queen Elizabeth's demise came as shock to many and tributes have been pouring for the historic figure as England's longest-serving monarch passed away. Several celebrities took to social media to express their grief over the passing of the monarch and also honoured her for her service to the throne for over 70 years. Harry Styles also paid a tribute to her at his New York concert.

The English singer who has currently been on tour was performing at Madison Square Garden in New York when the news of Queen Elizabeth's passing was reported. Styles addressed the crowd regarding the tragic news and honoured the late monarch by saying, "Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service. Thank you, Madison Square Garden." Videos of Harry's tribute to the Queen were posted by fans on social media by several attendees.