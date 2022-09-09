Queen Elizabeth II Demise: Harry Styles honours the monarch for 70 years of service during his concert
Harry Styles addressed Queen Elizabeth's demise during his concert at Madison Square Garden in New York on Thursday.
Queen Elizabeth's demise came as shock to many and tributes have been pouring for the historic figure as England's longest-serving monarch passed away. Several celebrities took to social media to express their grief over the passing of the monarch and also honoured her for her service to the throne for over 70 years. Harry Styles also paid a tribute to her at his New York concert.
The English singer who has currently been on tour was performing at Madison Square Garden in New York when the news of Queen Elizabeth's passing was reported. Styles addressed the crowd regarding the tragic news and honoured the late monarch by saying, "Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service. Thank you, Madison Square Garden." Videos of Harry's tribute to the Queen were posted by fans on social media by several attendees.
Queen Elizabeth passed away aged 96 at the Balmoral castle in Scotland on Thursday. Members of the royal family including Prince William, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward rushed to be by her side after doctors reported concern over her health. Also, Prince Harry arrived in Scotland, hours after the passing of his grandmother.
Among other celebrities who paid heartfelt tributes to the Queen also included singer Elton John who wrote, "Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly." Other stars such as Helen Mirren, Julie Andrews and more also paid tributes to the Queen.
ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth Demise: Sarah Ferguson pays a moving tribute to the monarch as 'most incredible mother-in-law'