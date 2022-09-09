Queen Elizabeth II demise Live Updates: India to observe one-day state mourning on September 11
According to Sky News, the grieving King Charles III returned from Balmoral to London - post his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth II's demise - alongside wife Camilla, the Queen Consort. The King greeted crowds outside Buckingham Palace, who were tearful and overwhelmed with emotion. Whilst cheering and applauding King Charles III, one person reportedly shouted, "God bless you, Charles."
Buckingham Palace, in a statement, shared, "Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King's wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen's Funeral. The date of the Funeral will be confirmed in due course. Royal Mourning will be observed by Members of the Royal Family, Royal Household staff and Representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties."
According to Daily Mail UK, Prince Harry was the first royal family member to depart Balmoral after Queen Elizabeth II's death. The Duke of Sussex was spotted at Aberdeen airport, taking a flight back to London, where Meghan Markle stayed behind. Harry was seen wrapping his arm around an Aberdeen airport worker, thanking her before boarding the flight which landed at Heathrow Airport.
As reported by Reuters, the royal family will observe a period of mourning that ends on the seventh day after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, with flags at royal residences remaining at half mast.
The Government of India has announced that there will be one-day State Mourning on September 11 throughout India in the wake of the demise of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, as confirmed by the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Friday.
As per Variety, BAFTA's statement reads: "In light of today's very sad news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the annual BAFTA TV Tea Party will no longer be taking place this weekend. We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen, whose close association with BAFTA spanned 50 years. Our thoughts are with BAFTA's President HRH The Duke of Cambridge and the Royal Family, to whom we offer our deepest sympathy."
Peter Morgan, writer of The Crown revealed to Deadline, "The Crown is a love letter to her and I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too."
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said in a statement on Twitter that the lighting on the Eiffel Tower would be turned off on Thursday night in honour of Queen Elizabeth. Britain's longest-serving monarch passed away aged 96 on September 8, 2022.
Britain's national anthem, God Save the Queen was played at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday, September 8 to honour Queen Elizabeth II after the announcement of her demise as reported by Reuters.
Harry Styles paused his concert to address Queen Elizabeth's passing during his recent concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. The English singer told the crowds, "Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service" to honour the late monarch. Videos of his tribute were shared by fans on social media.
Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a fortnight of memorials and tributes will now begin in Australia. As per Sky News, the formal process of mourning will begin over the next 14 days which will commence with a 96-gun salute, one round fired for every year Queen Elizabeth II has lived.
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York paid a moving tribute to Queen Elizabeth on social media as she wrote about being "heartbroken" after hearing the news of her passing. Apart from honouring the Queen for her service as the longest-serving monarch, Ferguson also got candid about her bond with the Queen as her "incredible" mother-in-law and friend.
Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's new ruler, King Charles III will address the nation on Friday as per reports. This will mark his first public speech following the death of his mother, and the longest-reigning monarch in British history.
Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest at the King George VI Memorial Chapel alongside her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, as well as her sister Princess Margaret. Prince Philip's remains which are still at the Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel will be moved beside Queen Elizabeth.
Several celebrities took to their social media to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Khloe Kardashian shared a note honouring the Queen on her Instagram as she wrote about the monarch's strong sense of duty. Also, legendary English singer Elton John who was knighted by the Queen expressed his grief over her demise on Twitter. Dame Helen Mirren also mourned the Queen's loss and called herself "proud to be an Elizabethan."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a solemn tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on their Archewell foundation’s website following the news of her passing. The landing page reads, "In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. 1926-2022” written in white letters.
Prince William and Kate Middleton's new titles were updated on their Instagram account after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The royal couple took over the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall titles after William's father ascended the throne as King Charles III. The royal couple now holds the titles, The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.