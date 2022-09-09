Queen Elizabeth II demise Live Updates: India to observe one-day state mourning on September 11

Buckingham Palace, in a statement, shared, "Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King's wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen's Funeral. The date of the Funeral will be confirmed in due course. Royal Mourning will be observed by Members of the Royal Family, Royal Household staff and Representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties."