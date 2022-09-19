Live
Queen Elizabeth II funeral live updates: Late monarch's Lying in state ceremony ends
Sep 19, 2022 01:29 PM IST
Message from Archbishop of Canterbury
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has tweeted calling on people to pray for the late Queen and the Royal Family today. He will preach the sermon at Her Majesty's state funeral later today.
Sep 19, 2022 01:24 PM IST
Lying in state ends
The last member of the public has paid respect to the Queen as she lay in state in Westminster Hall. Westminster Hall will now close as the coffin is prepared to move to Westminster Abbey for the funeral later today.
