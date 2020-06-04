Queen Elizabeth II to host a 'Mini Trooping the Colour' at Windsor Castle amid Coronavirus crisis?

The Trooping the Colour will take place next week but there will be some changes to the tradition. Check it out below.

The summer of 2020 has been unlike other summers Queen Elizabeth II has spent in her 68 years of reign. The Coronavirus outbreak in the United Kingdom not only forced to Royal family to cancel all the summer engagements but it also led to the Queen and Prince Philip to quarantine and lockdown at the Windsor Castle. With the Queen's official birthday approaching, the traditional Trooping the Colour will be taking a beating. But it isn't following the suit of other royal engagements of the summer.

As per numerous reports, the Queen has decided to go ahead with the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony. However, it might not be as grand as it traditionally has been. A Buckingham Palace spokesman informed Daily Mail that there will be a "Mini Trooping the Colour" ceremony taking place next week.

"There will be a small, brief military ceremony at Windsor Castle to mark The Queen’s official birthday," a Buckingham Palace revealed. While the Palace hasn't revealed details of the event, the Daily Mail report has revealed a small contingent of the Welsh Guards will march in the ceremony and a salute will take place at 11 a.m.

Although the Queen and Philip are set to present at the salute, it is still unclear if Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Loius - will be participating in the event in a socially distant manner.

Charles was diagnosed with COVID 19 in March, as the crisis took over the world. However, he has recovered and has been practising social distancing. Speaking with Sky News recently, Charles said he got away "easily." He said, "I was lucky in my case... but I've had it, and I can so understand what other people have gone through. I feel particularly for those who have lost their loved ones and have been unable to be with them at the time. That, to me, is the most ghastly thing. But in order to prevent this happening to so many more people, I'm so determined to find a way out of this."

The heir to the throne also said, "I can't tell you how much I sympathise with the way that everyone has had to endure with this unbelievably testing and challenging time." He also stressed on finding a way to "put nature back at the centre."

"The more we erode the natural world, the more we destroy biodiversity, the more we expose ourselves to this kind of danger. We've had these other disasters with Sars and Ebola and goodness knows what else, all of these things are related to the loss of biodiversity. So we have to find a way this time to put nature back at the centre," he said.

"It's one of the reasons that I tried to get the point across that we should have been treating the planet as if it was a patient long ago. So no self-respecting doctor would ever have let the situation, if the planet is a patient, reach this stage before making an intervention. I think we're slightly paying the price as a result," he added.

In April, it was reported that Kate and William, along with their kids, are in touch with the royal family members via video calls. The Duchess of Cambridge told BBC Breakfast, "We have been talking to all of the family online. It has been a really great way of keeping in touch." William also joked that the transition hasn't been easy. "As you can imagine, the younger generation are a little bit more tech-savvier—but only just. I think we're getting there now, the family [is] getting a little bit more used to being able to contact each other and pressing the right buttons and not dropping the computer halfway through," the Duke of Cambridge said.

While Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate are in the UK, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been couped up in their new home in Los Angeles. The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex managed to find their way to their new nest just days ahead of US President Donald Trump's announcement of the US lockdown.

While we might see William, Kate, the kids and Charles reunite with the Queen and Philip, Meghan and Harry will be absent at the Mini Trooping of Colour. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

