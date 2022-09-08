Queen Elizabeth II of England passes away at the age of 96

Queen Elizabeth II of the UK has passed away. On Thursday, it was revealed by Buckingham Palace that the Queen was being kept under medical supervision according to her doctors' advice, given that her health had taken a toll for the worse over the past year. The Queen had previously on Wednesday cancelled her virtual meeting with the Privy Council after her doctors advised her to take a rest.

The royal family gathered at the Balmoral Castle where the Queen was being kept under medical supervision. Her son Prince Charles along with his wife Camilla and Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, Prince Andrew and Prince William stayed by her side in her last moments. While it was at first reported that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were on their way to Scotland together, it was later revealed that only the Duke was travelling to Balmoral. The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton also was not at Balmoral Castle at the time of the Queen's demise.