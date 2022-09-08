Queen Elizabeth II of England passes away at the age of 96
After a day under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle, the Queen passes away peacefully.
Queen Elizabeth II of the UK has passed away. On Thursday, it was revealed by Buckingham Palace that the Queen was being kept under medical supervision according to her doctors' advice, given that her health had taken a toll for the worse over the past year. The Queen had previously on Wednesday cancelled her virtual meeting with the Privy Council after her doctors advised her to take a rest.
The royal family gathered at the Balmoral Castle where the Queen was being kept under medical supervision. Her son Prince Charles along with his wife Camilla and Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, Prince Andrew and Prince William stayed by her side in her last moments. While it was at first reported that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were on their way to Scotland together, it was later revealed that only the Duke was travelling to Balmoral. The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton also was not at Balmoral Castle at the time of the Queen's demise.
The news was confirmed by the royal family's Twitter handle as the official statement read, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon." The statement continued, "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," referring to Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.
Meanwhile, while awaiting the news, crowds gathered in front of Buckingham Palace in the rain. Others gathered at The Queen Victoria Memorial which stands opposite the Palace. There were also those who braved through the heavy rains and gathered outside the Balmoral Castle where the Queen was kept under supervision.
May the Queen rest in peace.