Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: David Beckham, Kris Jenner, Elton John and more celebs pay heartfelt tributes
Several celebrities including the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, Elton John and more mourned Queen Elizabeth's demise on social media.
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 and the death of the 96-year-old monarch has left everyone heartbroken. Fans of the royal family mourned her passing by paying heartfelt tributes to her on social media. Also, expressing their grief over her passing, several celebrities shared photos of the late Queen on social media to honour her.
Among the many celebrities who were knighted by the Queen during her reign was also legendary singer Elton John who has been known to have shared a close bond with the royal family for years. Reacting to the Queen's passing, John released a statement on Instagram and said that he was "deeply saddened" on her hearing about her demise and added, "She was an inspiring presence to be around, and lead the country through some of our greatest, and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth."
Famed English footballer, David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham also posted heartfelt tributes to the Queen. David expressed his grief on Instagram and wrote, "I'm truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, The Queen. What an outpouring of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for her life of service. How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world."
Also, Kris Jenner shared photos of the Queen from her younger days and wrote, "Rest In Peace, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Graceful, dedicated, elegant, unforgettable. Today and always we will remember her as one of the greatest leaders our world has ever seen. I send my love and condolences to the Royal Family." Khloe Kardashian also shared a lengthy post as she admired the Queen's strength over the years.
Among other celebrities who took to social media to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II included actress Helen Mirren who called herself "proud to be an Elizabethan", Maria Shriver and Jennifer Garner were also among other Hollywood stars who conveyed their condolences over the Queen's demise.
