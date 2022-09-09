Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: David Beckham, Kris Jenner, Elton John and more celebs pay heartfelt tributes

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 and the death of the 96-year-old monarch has left everyone heartbroken. Fans of the royal family mourned her passing by paying heartfelt tributes to her on social media. Also, expressing their grief over her passing, several celebrities shared photos of the late Queen on social media to honour her.

Among the many celebrities who were knighted by the Queen during her reign was also legendary singer Elton John who has been known to have shared a close bond with the royal family for years. Reacting to the Queen's passing, John released a statement on Instagram and said that he was "deeply saddened" on her hearing about her demise and added, "She was an inspiring presence to be around, and lead the country through some of our greatest, and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth."