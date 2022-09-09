Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Fans mourn the queen's death; Thank her for her exemplary service

The whole world is immersed in shock and pain as the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. On Thursday, it was revealed by Buckingham Palace that the Queen was being kept under medical supervision according to her doctors' advice, given that her health had taken a toll for the worse over the past year. The Queen had previously on Wednesday cancelled her virtual meeting with the Privy Council after her doctors advised her to take a rest.

Social media is also mourning her death and social media users flooded the platform with condoling messages. A Twitter user wrote, "I send my full grace, love, and gratitude to her majesty, our queen, our leader. May she rest in peace for her gracious service to generations and our country. Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth II". Another wrote, "What a woman...Monarch...Mother...Grandmother....Great Grandmother...Friend...Leader...Commander in Chief...Thank you for your exemplary service ma’am. #QueenElizabeth #RestInPeace".