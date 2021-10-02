Queen Elizabeth II reportedly spending ‘millions’ to privately fund her son Prince Andrew’s legal case

Content warning: This article contains references to sexual abuse

Prince Andrew's legal case on allegedly assaulting a minor has reportedly been funded by his mother Queen Elizabeth II. According to The Telegraph, via ET Canada, the Queen has been privately paying the Duke of York's legal teams as he has "no discernible income."

According to ET Canada, Prince Andrew's legal team has expanded with Melissa Lerner joining his lead counsel Andrew Bettler. The Telegraph, via ET Canada, reports that Bettler's legal fees are around 2000 USD an hour. Prince Andrew's UK team is being helmed by Gary Bloxsome. The Telegraph reports that the Queen has spent "millions of pounds" as the case is getting started, via ET Canada.

ET Canada reports that the Queen will fund the legal battle from her private income off of the Duchy of Lancaster. For the unversed, the Duchy of Lancaster is a private estate of the British sovereign, used to provide a source of independent income to the same, in this case, the Queen.

Prince Andrew has been accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Roberts Giuffre who alleges that she was sexually assaulted by the Prince on three separate occasions at the age of 17. Prince Andrew, however, has denied the claims of the accuser. She also opened up on "significant emotional and psychological distress and harm."

In other news, the Queen has made a rare appearance to plant trees on the occasion of the Queen's Green Canopy (QGC) Platinum Jubilee initiative, whose focus is to pay tribute to the Queen on her 70 years of service to the UK. She was in the public outing with her eldest son and the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles marking it her third appearance since Prince Philip's death.

