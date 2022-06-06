Queen Elizabeth II skips Platinum Jubilee pageant, appears through hologram in gilded carriage

On Sunday, as the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations were drawing to a close, the last of the events were lined up eager for a glimpse of the monarch in her historical gilded carriage. Though what actually greeted and waved at the excited crowd was a hologram of the Queen inside the carriage as she skipped the Pageant parade due to health issues.

The 96-year-old monarch was seen smiling and waving her hands at the public present at the event as the carriage rolled by along with the royal parade. The Queen's younger self was projected on the window of the Gold State Coach which accompanied her to her coronation in 1953. The eight-horse-drawn iconic carriage was featured in a public parade after its absence of 20 years as the young Queen waved at the crowds throughout the streets of London. The Pageant included a sum of five thousand people and was the last of festivities as it concluded the four-day celebrations of the longest-reigning-monarch on the throne.

For those unversed, the celebrations for her Jubilee began on Thursday when she appeared on the balcony and waved at the crowds with her family beside her as they witnessed the Trooping the Colour parade. Though not all of her family was part of the tradition this time around as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not allowed to be part of the custom after their exit from the royal family in 2020.

However, the couple did attend the church service on Friday with the rest of the royals.

