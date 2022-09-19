Queen Elizabeth II smiles in an unseen portrait released by the royal family ahead of funeral
Queen Elizabeth's final portrait clicked during her Platinum Jubilee Celebrations was released ahead of the late monarch's funeral.
Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral which is being held on Monday, September 19, an unreleased portrait of the late monarch was shared by the royal family. The unseen portrait was taken in June this year during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The portrait captures the late monarch's memorable smile that will be remembered forever.
The unseen portrait was shared on the Royal Family's Instagram handle along with a caption that said, "Ahead of Her Majesty The Queen’s Funeral, a new photograph has been released. It was taken this year to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, as she became the first British Monarch to reach this milestone." Honouring the monarch's life, the caption further mentioned, "Tomorrow, millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life."
The Queen's smile was recently mentioned by Queen Consort Camilla, in a special televised tribute, she paid to her mother-in-law and Britain's longest-serving monarch. Speaking to BBC, she said, "She's got those wonderful blue eyes, that when she smiles they light up her whole face. I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable."
Take a look at Queen Elizabeth's unseen portrait HERE
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be attended by several world leaders and dignitaries along with members of the royal family. As per reports, over 2,000 people from around the world will gather at Westminster Abbey to honour the late monarch, following her death on September 8. Following her passing, Queen's oldest son, King Charles III has been proclaimed the new monarch of the UK along with his wife Queen Consort, Camilla.
