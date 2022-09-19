Queen Elizabeth II smiles in an unseen portrait released by the royal family ahead of funeral

Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral which is being held on Monday, September 19, an unreleased portrait of the late monarch was shared by the royal family. The unseen portrait was taken in June this year during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The portrait captures the late monarch's memorable smile that will be remembered forever.

The unseen portrait was shared on the Royal Family's Instagram handle along with a caption that said, "Ahead of Her Majesty The Queen’s Funeral, a new photograph has been released. It was taken this year to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, as she became the first British Monarch to reach this milestone." Honouring the monarch's life, the caption further mentioned, "Tomorrow, millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life."