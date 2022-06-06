Queen Elizabeth II smiles & waves from the Buckingham Palace balcony at Platinum Jubilee final celebration

The celebrated monarch makes a final appearance at her Platinum Jubilee. On Sunday, the 96-year-old monarch came out on the balcony of the Buckingham Palace and waved at the crowd of onlookers. Queen Elizabeth II was accompanied by her family as the royals stood beside her while she smiled at her subjects after the Pageant parade throughout London.

The four days festivities concluded as the Queen made her final appearance on the balcony though she had skipped quite a few events leading up to the weekend due to her health. The last one was the Pageant parade in which her iconic gilded carriage was brought out after 20 years. The monarch not being able to participate in the parade let her hologram greet the crowds all over London as a young version of her waved at the public. The same carriage had carried her after her coronation in 1953.

Meanwhile, on the balcony of the palace were her closest in the clan including her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles. Alongside her son, was her grandson Prince Williams accompanied by his family wife Kate Middleton with their kids, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. The monarch stunned the crowds in her monochrome bright green outfit as she smiled and waved from the balcony.

As for the missing members, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were visibly absent from the balcony as they were not allowed to be part of the tradition after they quit the royal family and moved to Calif, the USA in 2020.

ALSO READ Queen Elizabeth joins Paddington Bear for marmalade and tea in a special video for her Platinum Jubilee