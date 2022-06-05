Queen Elizabeth joins Paddington Bear for marmalade and tea in a special video for her Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth showed off her acting skills as she joined the beloved CGI bear from Paddington for a sweet video amid the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. In a pre-recorded video, the 96-year-old monarch was seen chatting up with the Paddington bear voiced by Ben Whishaw, who joined her at Buckingham Palace for afternoon tea. The conversation between the duo also showed the Queen revealing one important thing she carries in her bag.

In the cute video, Queen can be seen revealing that she has stashed a marmalade sandwich in her royal handbag as she says, "I keep mine in here, for later." The Twitter account for the Paddington Bear also reacted to the video with a message that said, "If we're kind and polite, the world will be right. Thank you." The video introduced the Platinum Party at the Palace, a showpiece event in the platinum jubilee celebrations that had several artists in attendance.

Check out Queen Elizabeth's video with the Paddington Bear HERE

The Platinum Jubilee party kicked off with a performance on We Will Rock You, with Brian May playing a guitar solo in front of a statue of Queen Victoria, other performers for the evening included Diana Ross, Rod Stewart, Alicia Keys, George Ezra and more.

Queen Elizabeth's latest video sketch with the Paddington Bear comes after she previously acted in a pre-recorded video with Daniel Craig for the 2012 London Olympics. As for the Platinum Jubilee party, several members of the royal family including Prince William and Kate Middleton along with their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte were present in the audience.

