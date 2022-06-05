Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, Prince William and more send love to Lilibet Diana on her first birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kid, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, celebrated her first birthday on Saturday in her father's homeland. Several members of her royal family took to social media to wish the baby a happy birthday. The Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge greeted her on Twitter.

Check out the wishes below:

As per Page Six, This week, the Queen saw her great-granddaughter for the first time in a private meeting in Windsor. Lilibet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child was born on June 4, 2021, in Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California and was named after Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen's family nickname was initially used when Princess Elizabeth was a youngster and couldn't speak her own name correctly. Lilibet, often known as Lili, was given the middle name Diana in honor of her late grandmother, Princess Diana.

Harry and Markle have been living in California since early 2020, the same year they stepped down as senior royal family members. They announced their departure in February 2021. While the duke went to England for his grandfather, Prince Philip's, funeral in April 2021, he left his wife, daughter, and their son, Archie, aged three, at home. In July 2021, Harry travelled alone to Kensington Palace to assist estranged brother Prince William in unveiling a monument of their late mother, Princess Diana.

In terms of their first travel abroad as a family of four, Harry and Markle have taken a back seat owing to the Jubilee celebrations. The couple and their children did not join the Queen, Charles, 73, William, 39, and other royal family members on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday. While raising their daughter in their Montecito, Calif., home, the couple has respected her privacy. In fact, Harry and Meghan waited six months to reveal Lilibet on their Christmas card.

