Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, Prince William & more send love to Meghan Markle on her 39th birthday

The Royal Family sends good wishes to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle on her 39th birthday amidst wild claims made by the Sussexes bombshell biography. Read their wishes for Meghan below.
22158 reads Mumbai
Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, Prince William & more send love to Meghan Markle on her 39th birthday
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is celebrating her 39th birthday today and even amidst the recent tension between the Sussexes and the Royal Family, Kate Middleton and Prince Wiliam made sure to send Meghan her good wishes on this monumental day. After Kate and William’s greetings, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla and Queen Elizabeth followed suit and wished Markle a happy birthday.

 

While the former Suits actress and her husband Prince Harry have had very tense relationships with the Cambridges in the past week, Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s official Instagram page posted a sweet photo of Meghan greeting a child today. They added the message, “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!”

 

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla‘s Instagram account also shared a portrait of Meghan and they wrote, “Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!”

 

The Royal Family’s official page posted a photo of Meghan with Queen Elizabeth along with the message, “Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!”

 

Recently, rumours had been swirling that Meghan and Prince Harry would be exiled from the Royal Family post the release of their biographical book which describes the couple’s rift with the royals in great detail. Sources via Mirror UK claimed that the rift between the Sussexes and the Royal Family will never be bridged. Earlier this year the Duke and Duchess of Sussex turned the royal world on its head when they broke away from the family, stepping down as senior royals. The Sussexes are currently residing in LA, and have cut all ties with the royal family. 

 

ALSO READ: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to be permanently exiled post their controversial biographical book’s release?

Credits :Getty Images, Mirror UK, Instagram

