Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton send congratulatory messages to Emma Raducanu on 'remarkable' US Open win

Britain's Emma Raducanu made history at US Open 2021 as she bagged her first Grand Slam title after beating Leylah Fernandez in the Women's singles final. The 18-year-old became the first-ever qualifier and the first British woman since 1977 to win a Grand Slam. Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton were among first to send congratulatory messages to Raducanu on her win.

In a post shared on the Royal Family Instagram handle, Queen Elizabeth's message on Raducanu's victory read, " I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships. It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication. I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players. I send my warmest good wishes to you and your many supporters."

Also, Kate Middleton sent a special message signed off by her through the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge social media handles and wrote, "Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory! Incredible –we are all so proud of you."

Middleton in her thoughtful message also wrote words of appreciation for Emma's opponent in the finals, Leylah Fernandez as she lauded her achievements at this year's US Open.

Raducanu's win has been marked iconic given that she is the youngest Grand Slam champion since Maria Sharapova at 2004 Wimbledon. Raducanu emerged a winner at the exciting US Open finals after beating Fernandez in a 6-4, 6-3 in final.

ALSO READ: Prince William & Kate Middleton gearing up to bring a 'modern' transformation to the monarchy: Report