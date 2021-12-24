Queen Elizabeth keeping Christmas celebrations low-key with Charles & Camilla after Prince Philip’s passing

The royal family is bringing in the festivities a little differently this year amid COVID. Traditionally, the Queen is joined by royal family members for a walk from her Sandringham estate to the local church. The queen is usually joined by Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton and other family members.

This year though, the 95-year-old monarch will celebrate the holiday at Windsor Castle where she has stayed put throughout the pandemic. Also marking the Queen's first Christmas since the passing of her husband Prince Philip, the monarch is keen on keeping things low-key. However, According to the U.K. Press Association, her son Charles, 73, and his wife Camilla will be joining the Queen on Christmas Day.

William and Kate, on the other hand, will bring in the celebrations holidaying in Norfolk with their kids Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. The Cambridges will also be joined by some members of the Middleton family. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will likely be spending Christmas at their California home with their son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, 6 months.

Harry and Meghan also recently released a holiday card and shared the first look at their daughter Lilibet. Alongside, the sweet photo, the duo wrote: "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a ‘Papa', and Lili made us a family. Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours!"

Also read: Queen Elizabeth trusts Prince William & Kate Middleton to be ‘safe choice’ post Harry & Meghan’s departures?