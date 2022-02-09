Queen Elizabeth keeps late Prince Philip close to heart; Steps out with his walking cane for special event

Queen Elizabeth II is keeping her late husband Prince Philip close to her heart even after his passing. While making her first public appearance of 2022 at Sandringham Estate, the 95-year-old monarch was spotted with the cane that Prince Philip used prior to his death. After the queen’s sweet nod, the late Duke of Edinburgh’s biographer, Gyles Brandreth, told the UK’s Telegraph: “I recognized the stick instantly as it was always kept in a pot by the front door. It was the Duke’s stick, and it is very touching that the Queen has started using it.”

Prince Philip was publically seen using the walking stick in 2013 but reportedly used it in private during life at Sandringham. If you didn't know, Prince Philip passed away in April 2021 at the age of 99. Buckingham Palace confirmed the sad news and stated that he “passed away peacefully” at his home in Windsor Castle on April 9. They also added: “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,” in their official statement.

Soon after his passing, Queen Elizabeth paid tribute to him during her annual Christmas broadcast. BBC reported that the queen said: “For me, in the months since the death of my beloved Philip, I have drawn great comfort from the warmth and affection of the many tributes to his life and work – from around the country, the Commonwealth and the world. His sense of service, intellectual curiosity and capacity to squeeze fun out of any situation – were all irrepressible. That mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him. But life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings; and as much as I and my family miss him, I know he would want us to enjoy Christmas.”

