Queen Elizabeth keeps the royal door open for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's return; Deets Inside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially step down as senior members of the royal family on March 31, 2020, and before that happens, Queen Elizabeth decided to sit down with her grandson for a heart to heart conversation about his future. The Queen told him over lunch that he and Meghan would be welcomed back to the royal family if they ever decided to re-join. A source told Fox News that the conversation has hopefully cleared the misunderstandings between the two.

It was recently reported that all the media circus around the royal exit has left the queen physically and emotionally drained. Last week, a source told Us Weekly that the whole process of Megxit, and the attention it attracted from people and press has been very frustrating for the queen. She also thinks that controversies around this issue have taken a toll on personal relationships within the family. Another source mentioned that that the queen can’t wait for the controversies around Megxit to eventually fade away, and does not want to talk about Meghan and Harry’s royal exit, Vanity Fair reported.

The Queen's offer seems reassuring, considering the couple will have to work really hard and start from scratch to sustain themselves without the royal tag attached to them. Meghan and Harry are currently looking into business ideas for possible future ventures. Various media reports are also suggesting that Meghan is currently looking forward to making a comeback in Hollywood and is trying to land a role in a superhero film. Markle has asked her agent to find her a suitable role in a film, Daily Mail reported. ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth thinks Meghan Markle and Prince Harry damaged the monarchy? Find Out

