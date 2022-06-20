Queen Elizabeth kept her meeting with Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet short due to health concerns?

Queen Elizabeth finally met up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana when the royal couple attended the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the UK. Although it has been reported that Queen's meeting with her great-granddaughter was rather short and while fans assumed it had something to do with their rift with the family, it seems there was actually some other reason.

According to US Weekly's royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti, the Queen kept her meeting brief since she "was working very hard to maintain her strength." The royal expert further added, "I think it’s totally understandable that she was saving her energy as best she could for all the events that she wanted to be at if she possibly could."

The 96-year-old monarch met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s daughter who turned 1 on June 4 for the first time earlier this month. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ringed in their daughter's first birthday in UK at the Frogmore Cottage where they were residing during the event. The couple was also accompanied by their 3-year-old son for the jubilee celebrations.

On Lilibet's birthday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also released a new portrait for their little one. Several members of the royal family also wished Lilibet Diana on social media as they sent their love for her first birthday. As for the Queen, the monarch made her Jubilee debut on June 2 at the Trooping the Colour parade, which traditionally celebrates the monarch’s birthday and was accompanied by all the senior members of the royal family.

