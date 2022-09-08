Queen Elizabeth kept under medical supervision; Prince Charles and more stay by her side at Balmoral Castle

The Queen's health seems to be under supervision. On Thursday, it was reported that Queen Elizabeth II was being kept under medical supervision according to her medical team's advice, given that her health had been taking a toll for the worse. Buckingham Palace revealed that the Queen was stationed at Balmoral after her doctors became concerned about her degrading health.

A statement from the royal insiders noted, "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral." At the moment, her son Prince Charles is by her side as he travelled to Balmoral for her. Accompanying Pince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla is also by the Queen's side while Prince William is said to be on his way to his grandmother.