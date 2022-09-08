Queen Elizabeth kept under medical supervision; Prince Charles and more stay by her side at Balmoral Castle
After cancelling meeting on Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth's health is raising concerns.
The Queen's health seems to be under supervision. On Thursday, it was reported that Queen Elizabeth II was being kept under medical supervision according to her medical team's advice, given that her health had been taking a toll for the worse. Buckingham Palace revealed that the Queen was stationed at Balmoral after her doctors became concerned about her degrading health.
A statement from the royal insiders noted, "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral." At the moment, her son Prince Charles is by her side as he travelled to Balmoral for her. Accompanying Pince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla is also by the Queen's side while Prince William is said to be on his way to his grandmother.
The news comes a day after the Queen cancelled her appearance at the Privy Council on Wednesday after her doctor advised her to bed rest. Though on Tuesday, Elizabeth did make herself available as she smiled and posed with the new prime minister who she officially appointed on the day. After the last-minute cancellation of her following virtual meeting with the senior members at the Privy Council, concerns for her health rose among the public.
Meanwhile, the newly appointed prime minister Lizz Truss said of the news, per BBC, "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime." She went on to add, "My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."
