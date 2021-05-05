Queen Elizabeth launches her own local beer brand Sandringham for THIS more than affordable amount

The beer is produced at the local Barsham Brewery in Norfolk and organic Laureate Spring barley is used to make the alcohol beverage. Read details below.

After Gin, Queen Elizabeth is associating her name with beer! The 95-year-old monarch recently launched her own beer brand named Sandringham and it's all things local. According to a latest report in People, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth agreed for the sale of beer which is produced from the plants that grow on her Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The beer comes in two variations and will be available locally in Sandringham.

As per the report, the beer is currently being sold at the Sandringham gift shop and even though it stems from the royal household it won't burn a hole in your pocket. The beer retails for for $5.50 for a 500ml bottle which approximately amounts to Rs 405. Well, not bad to taste what royalty feels like.

People revealed that the two beers are distinct flavours. While one is a cold-filtered, traditional English "bitter", the other one is a stronger Golden India Pale Ale (IPA) and described as "uniquely natural."

The beer is produced at the local Barsham Brewery in Norfolk and organic Laureate Spring barley is used while making the drink. The design on the bottles are green and yellow and also include pictures of a hare and a pheasant.

The beer bottle's label reads, "Made in the UK for the Sandringham Estate. The Sandringham Estate is a wildlife haven for Pheasants, Hares, Owls and many other species thrive in the wood and farmland habitats."

Earlier, the Queen had agreed to the production of Gin and the Sandringham gift shop also sells its own label named Celebration Gin.

