Queen Elizabeth to leave Buckingham Palace for Windsor Castle amid deadly Coronavirus crisis

Queen Elizabeth has decided to leave Buckingham Palace and will move to Windsor Castle amid deadly Coronavirus Pandemic. Read on to know more.

After much speculation, Buckingham Palace has finally announced that Queen Elizabeth will leave Buckingham Palace and move to Windsor Castle amid Coronavirus Pandemic. According to a statement released by Buckingham Palace, the Queen has cancelled all her public events for the next two months and has decided to leave London. The statement asserted that the changes in the queen’s schedule were made "as a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances."

“Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19 March, one week earlier than planned. It is likely the Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period,” the statement confirmed. Reportedly, amid the COVID-19 health crisis, UK Government has advised those most at risk, including everyone over the age of 70 to self-isolate and stay away from social gatherings. Reportedly, 1,960 people in the UK have been infected by Coronavirus. Nearly 25 percent of these cases recorded in London, where the Queen lives.

Check out the statement here:

Buckingham Palace have shared details of changes being made to the Queen’s diary (including an early move to Windsor Castle for Easter and several Buckingham Palace garden party cancellations) in light of the current Covid-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/ad9lh79PwI — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 17, 2020

The announcement comes a day after the UK media correspondent, Neil Sean revealed that the Queen has decided to stay in Buckingham Palace and support her people amid the health crisis. Sean stated that the Queen realises that if she runs away, it won’t send a great message to the people of her country, Fox News reported. According to him, the monarch is taking inspiration from the Second World War, where her late father King George insisted on staying at Buckingham Palace even when they were surrounded by bombs and terror. ALSO READ: Idris Elba offers Coronavirus health updates after testing positive: It's been mad 24 hours

