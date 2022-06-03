Queen Elizabeth lights the platinum jubilee beacon at Windsor castle after pulling out of the 2nd day's event

Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations kicked off on Thursday, June 2 with the Trooping the Colour ceremony and yet another iconic appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony. It was later announced that the 96-year-old monarch will be pulling out of Friday's service event after feeling discomfort during the first day of celebrations.

In the meantime, the Queen ended her first day the jubilee celebration with a dual beacon lighting ceremony with Prince William. The Queen led the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon from Windsor Castle, while Prince William represented her at Buckingham Palace, where the beacon was officially lit. It has been reported that the beacon takes the form of a sculpture called the "Tree of Trees," which is 70 feet tall and honours the Queen and her 70 years on the throne.

The Queen stepped out in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle for the lighting ceremony sporting a turquoise dress with her signature pearl accessories as she was presented with the Commonwealth Nations Globe. A video of lighting the beacon ceremony was shared on Royal Family's Instagram account with a caption that mentioned, "This evening, over 3,000 beacons will be lit across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth to celebrate The Queen’s 70 years of service."

Watch Queen Elizabeth light up the beacon HERE

As for Friday's Thanksgiving service, while the Queen will be skipping the church service at St Paul's Cathedral, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to attend, along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who have arrived in the UK for the platinum jubilee celebrations.

